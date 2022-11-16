GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police investigators say an “armed and dangerous” man for whom they had been searching overnight after a shooting has been taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Issac Jarreau Story. (Photo: Greeneville Police)

The Greeneville Police Department said the suspect, Issac Story of Jonesborough, Tenn. is accused of firing several shots at two women around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while they were sitting in a car in the 1500 block of Industrial Road in Greeneville. Story then allegedly left in an older model tan-gold Ford Explorer.

The victims identified Story to police investigators. It was unclear if the two women victims suffered any injuries in the shooting.

GPD has charged Story with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other related charges that were not yet shared by officials.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

As of 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, Story is in police custody. No further details were yet available.