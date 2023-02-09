GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens.

School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends.

Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief counseling was implemented on Tuesday for the Greene Devil community, and support will continue to be offered as needed.

The full statement released Wednesday from Greeneville High School can be found below:

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Danielle Owens. Danielle’s gentle presence offered a warm reprieve to all that knew her. Danielle’s compassionate personality and sweet smile will certainly be missed by the Greene Devil Community. Danielle was a former GHS student. Grief counseling services were implemented yesterday for students and staff and the school will continue to offer support as needed.”

Danielle Owens was reported missing by her family on November 17, 2022, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Her family reported last seeing her on Dec. 11.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body found in a Greene County cornfield on Tuesday was Owens.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.