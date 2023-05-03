GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Greeneville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning according to the Greeneville Police Department.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a press release. David Foshie, 69, of Greeneville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The release states that the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department.