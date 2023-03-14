KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested in connection to a death that occurred in November 2021.

Preston Romez Moore was arrested in Knoxville on March 14. The day before the Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging him with Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Failure to Report a Death.

On November 7, 2021, Greeneville Police responded to an abandoned home in the 200 block of West Barton Ridge Road. Inside the home, 20-year-old Caitlin Crum was found dead. GPD said her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.

A release from Greeneville Police goes on to say that during the investigation, authorities found that Moore was with the Crum when she died. The release adds that police found he did not report her death and left her body in the vacant home.

GPD say that Moore will be taken to the Greene County Jail and booked on a $70,000 bond.