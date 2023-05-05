GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is facing charges including theft of over $10,000 after a large amount of stolen property and antiques were found in his home according to the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

A post shared by the department says a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Timber Lane in the south Greene County area off of Asheville Highway. According to the Criminal Investigations Department, a large amount of stolen property was found in the residence that belongs to Charles Eugene Cutshaw, 55. The department added that detectives recovered more stolen items, including an enclosed trailer, at a barn on Asheville Highway near Timber Lane.

The Criminal Investigations Department says that Cutshaw was charged with theft of over $10,000 and driving on a revoked license, third offense. His bond was set at $28,000 and he was arraigned on May 5 in the Greene County Sessions Court.

Photos shared by the department show a variety of items that were allegedly stolen, including framed artwork, vases, butter churners, clocks, lamps, and a “Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley” poster.

(Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department)

Several victims have been identified, but the Criminal Investigations Department says it is believed there are others because of the amount of property that was found. The sheriff’s department is asking anyone that has recently interacted with Cutshaw to notify Detective Sgt. Toby Price at 423-798-1800 ext. 1516.