GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grand jury has indicted a Greeneville man in the death of teenager Danielle Owens, whose body was found in a Greene County cornfield in February, according to authorities.

David A. Dabbs, 32, of Greeneville, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, aggravated statutory rape, aggravated assault, false reporting, and contributing to the unruly conduct of a child, the Greeneville Police Department announced Friday.

Greeneville police said the charges were the result of an investigation involving the police department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A court date is pending.

Owens’ body was found in a field on Doughtys Chapel Road in early February. The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Nov. 17 and was reportedly last seen on Dec. 11.

Owens was a student at Greeneville High School.