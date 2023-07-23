GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are asking the public for more information about a wanted man in Greene County.

William Alison Brock, 48 (Courtesy of the Greene County CID)

William Alison Brock, 48, of Greeneville, is wanted on charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect, according to the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department.

It is unknown where Brock was last seen or if he is still in East Tennessee.

If anyone has any information on Brock, the investigators ask the public to call 911 or local law enforcement.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.