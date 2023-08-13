GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 had southbound lanes backed up near mile marker 29 in Greene County for around an hour, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT officials said at around 1:30 p.m. southbound lanes were temporarily closed to allow a medical helicopter to land, but all lanes have since reopened. TDOT said the crash involved multiple vehicles. The department’s SmartWay map shows that traffic is clear as of 2:50 p.m.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.