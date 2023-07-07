GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A development company out of Knoxville could bring new shops and restaurants to the Greeneville area. Construction crews have already started work off of Andrew Johnson Highway across the street from the Greeneville Walmart.

The construction for the project started in November 2021, but town officials told WATE’s sister station, WJHL, that due to the geography of the land, crews ran into some challenges that prolonged the progress.

Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty said that construction crews are getting the land ready to build on and that the town is preparing for any future challenges.

“With the growth that we’ve got coming in, it’s our responsibility to manage that growth and make sure that we’re preparing for the future,” said Doty.

One of those issues that the town could run into in the future is an increase in traffic on 11E.

“We need to do some traffic studies to see what type of signaling is needed and where that signaling needs to be,” said Doty.

Todd Smith, City Manager for Greeneville, said they are looking to hire a company to conduct a traffic study to assess any changes that could be needed as the new development comes in.

“The development site plan shows four restaurant sites and another retail center there, so it’s a high-traffic type of development,” said Smith. “With that high traffic development along that part of 11E, it is probably going to warrant at least a traffic study for us to look at it.”

Mayor Doty said the town will be meeting with the developers on July 7 to discuss what specific shops or restaurants could be placed in the new location. Doty also said they hope to have the project finished this year.

“It was a two-year project, so the date of completion is November 2023,” said Doty.