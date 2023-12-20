GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A chemical spill at a Greeneville cheese factory sent 29 employees to the hospital on Wednesday, town leaders say.

Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith confirmed that two separate chemical leaks of anhydrous ammonia occurred at La Quesera Mexicana, a cheese factory located on Hankins Street in Greeneville.

During the first chemical leak reported at 7:15 a.m., six employees were taken to a local hospital, Smith said during a press conference.

Smith stated a second leak at the factory was reported that resulted in 23 additional employees being taken to the hospital.

As of noon, the Ballad Health hospital system stated in a release that it was treating 25 total patients from the leak.

Team members and medical staff at Greeneville Community Hospital and the Level 1 Trauma Center at Johnson City Medical Center are working together with local EMS, the Ballad Health Regional Communications Center and representatives from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to respond to the incident. The health system has sufficient clinical coverage on staff and on standby to treat the influx of patients, and it is managing its emergency departments through the network of care to prepare for additional patients if needed. Ballad Health

Smith said there is no risk to the public but asked people to stay away from the area to let first responders clear the scene. Ballad Health also stated that the patients being treated were not a contamination risk to other patients at Ballad facilities.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) confirmed to News Channel 11 that an investigator will determine if the employee injuries meet the criteria to begin a formal investigation.