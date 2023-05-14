GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another local campground has temporarily closed due to increased bear activity. This time in Greene County.

The U.S. Forest Service on Friday announced the immediate closure of the Paint Creek Campground in the Cherokee National Forest.

The Forest Service cited reports of aggressive bear activity and evidence of bears entering and taking food from the campground.

The campground will remain closed until the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency captures the bear or the bear moves to another location.

The Forest Service offered these bear safety tips:

Keep food, garbage and other bear attractants in a bear-resistant storage container.

If you encounter a bear, don’t run! Back away slowly in the opposite direction.

Stay alert and stay together.

Don’t leave food scraps or trash.

Bear activity has also led to other campground closures in the area.