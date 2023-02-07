GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in reference to a body located in a field. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an unidentified body lying in the middle of a cornfield.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office notified the Greeneville Police Department ‘due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation,’ the release stated.

The body was reportedly sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensics Center in Johnson City for identification.

The GPD, TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident and no further details were released.