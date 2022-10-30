GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after two people were injured on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the conditions of the victims are unknown.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone in the area of Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind Road who has surveillance of the roadway is urged to contact the Greeneville Police Department at (423) 639-7111 and choose the Criminal Investigation Option, then select Detective Billy Chisty or Captain Tim Davis.

No suspect has been identified at this time.