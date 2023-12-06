GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A two-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Greeneville on Tuesday, police report.

According to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a 2003 Lexus hit a two-year-old boy who was walking in a crosswalk on Tusculum Boulevard near East Grove Street with his mother.

As of Wednesday, the child is in stable condition at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the GPD said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

No further details were released.