This story has been updated to reflect direct information from U.S. Marshal David Jolley.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sean Williams, a former Johnson City businessman facing several felony charges including child rape and drug charges, escaped police custody in Greene County on Wednesday morning.

Williams was being transported to Greene County from Laurel County, Ky., where he has been held on his federal charges, for a Wednesday afternoon hearing in U.S. District Court here. His appointed federal defense attorney filed a motion Friday to withdraw from his case and that hearing was set for 1:45 p.m.

David Jolley, the head U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, told News Channel 11 via email that a back window was kicked out of the van in which two Laurel County Jail transport officers were transporting Williams and another inmate.

Jolley said Williams was restrained during transport but “has managed to remove his restraints.”

He said it is standard for sheriff’s departments and other law enforcement agencies who have contracts with the federal court system and marshals to transport prisoners to appointments without being accompanied by marshals. Those agencies typically bring prisoners to the marshals, who then take custody of them at court.

“The circumstances of the escape are under full investigation and anyone who may have assisted Williams or was negligent in their duties that may have facilitated the escape will be held responsible,” Jolley said.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), Williams escaped custody at 7:30 a.m. during transport.

Williams was last seen in the Summer Street area of Greeneville around 8:30 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported. Williams’ head has been shaven, and he is wearing “jail-type” clothes, police report.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is also on the scene and assisting in the search.

Downtown Greeneville was buzzing with law enforcement officers at mid-morning, including local sheriff’s and police officers, TBI agents and U.S. Marshal’s agents.

Near the federal courthouse, a Knox County sheriff’s officer was operating a drone as part of the search. A command center had been set up at the Greene County Emergency Management building about a half-mile from downtown.

“Williams is desperate to escape custody and has attempted previously,” the U.S. Marshal flyer said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

All Greeneville City Schools are on a precautionary lockdown due to the escape. Students and staff are safe and the lockdown is purely precautionary, the school district said.

On July 23, Williams allegedly tried to escape from the Washington County Detention Center. On Aug. 10, Williams pleaded not guilty to the attempted escape charge.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 state Bryce McKenzie, Williams’ second attorney, filed a sealed motion to withdraw from his case on Oct. 13.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.