GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Johnson City business owner accused of producing child pornography is a week away from his next federal court date — two months after it was originally scheduled.

Sean Williams escaped from a jail transport van Oct. 18 not far from the federal district courthouse in Greeneville. He was en route to a hearing regarding his appointed attorney’s request to withdraw from the case.

That hearing will now occur the afternoon of Dec. 21. Williams will also be arraigned on an escape charge stemming from the October incident.

Williams eluded capture for a month before being apprehended in Florida on Nov. 21. His federal child pornography trial, currently set to begin Jan. 23, is almost certain to be reset for a later date.

If Bryce McKenzie’s motion to withdraw as Williams’ attorney is granted, Williams will be without an attorney for the second time since initially being arraigned on federal ammunition charges in May. He was arrested in Western North Carolina on April 29 almost two years after Johnson City police unsuccessfully tried to serve a warrant on the ammunition charge.

Since then, he has been indicted on federal drug trafficking, escape and child pornography production charges. He’s also been indicted on multiple child rape charges in Washington County, Tenn.

Williams also figures prominently in two federal civil suits against Johnson City and its police department.

One is by a former federal prosecutor who claims the JCPD fired her after she pressed them to investigate Williams further over alleged sex crimes. The other is on behalf of alleged sexual assault victims and claims JCPD overlooked Williams’ crimes and engaged in a conspiracy that enabled what the plaintiffs allege was a sex trafficking operation.

The city has denied all allegations in both of those suits.