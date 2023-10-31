KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting a 20-year-old in Greeneville.

GPD responded to a report of a shooting victim at Greeneville Community Hospital on Monday, Oct. 30. Police investigators believe the shooting took place in the 300 block of North Loretta Street in Greeneville at around 6 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. GPD said he was in stable condition.

Nathaniel Crum, 22, has been identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant for Attempted 1st Degree Murder has been filed. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Crum. According to GPD, he is 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He may be in a white Chevy full-sized lifted pickup truck or a white Toyota Camry with a temporary tag. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his location or sees Crum is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement. They can also call Detective Billy Christy at the Greeneville Police Department (423) 783-2803.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Greeneville Police Department in the investigation.