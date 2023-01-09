GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate an alleged assault involving a high-ranking official within their agency.

According to a release from the GPD, a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office involving Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson.

The TBI confirmed that agents began investigating an allegation of assault involving Hixson back in December.

“Our office will cooperate with the TBI in their investigation in any way that we can,” said GPD Chief Tim Ward.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, no further details were released.