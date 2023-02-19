GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating in Greene County after a man was shot and killed by deputies.

According to the TBI, just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 18 Greene County deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a house on Bolton Road in Greeneville. When the deputies arrived, shots were fired at them from inside the home according to a release from the TBI. The shooting reportedly continued until just after midnight on Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., the TBI said deputies found a man and a woman in the back of the residence. Initial reports show the man, identified as 37-year-old Joshua A. Baker, pointed a gun at the woman and shot her. The deputies returned fire and hit the man. The TBI said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The TBI is currently investigating to determine the events leading to the shooting. The findings of the investigation will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.