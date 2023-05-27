GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries from a stabbing and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation called on to assist in the investigation according to Greeneville Police Department.

Police say they were notified of a male suffering from a stab wound who was was dropped off at a hospital inside their jurisdiction on Saturday morning. The victim told police he was stabbed at a Greeneville residence on the 100 block of Fry Street, the release says. Police added that the victim was taken to a trauma center because of his injuries, which were last listed as life-threatening

Officers and the Criminal Investigation Division then responded to the home and found a “large amount of blood”, according to Greenville Police Department.

The department says that the TBI was called to assist them with the investigation, which is ongoing. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Stacy Hobbs at (423)783-2814 or 1800-TBI-FIND, (1-800-824-3463).