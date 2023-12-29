GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a tractor-trailer crash in Greene County on Thursday.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a tractor-trailer was traveling south on State Highway 93 around 10:40 a.m. when it failed to maintain its lane and hit a GMC Terrain SUV traveling north.

Both vehicles came to a rest off the west side of the highway.

The driver and 10-year-old passenger of the SUV were both reportedly injured in the crash. The child was airlifted to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, THP said.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were reportedly uninjured in the crash.

Charges are pending in the crash, THP reported.