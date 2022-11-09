GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department has announced the arrest of three juvenile suspects in a shooting that left one dead in the early hours of Oct. 30.

Officer responded to the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway on Oct. 30 around 3 a.m. where two gunshot victims were found.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 22-year-old Juan Tauscher, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three people were arrested following an investigation by Greeneville Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Greeneville PD Detective Captain Timothy Davis said all three suspects are juveniles and will not be named.

“Due to their ages, we cannot release further information about the suspects or the case,” Davis said in a release.

“The Greeneville Police Department wants to express its appreciation to the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County, who provided us with information during this investigation. We also want to express our gratitude to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and its dedicated agents for their assistance.” Timothy Davis, Greeneville Police Dept. Detective Captain