GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been sentenced after pleading guilty to trafficking over 50 grams of methamphetamine in the Greene County area, according to the Department of Justice.

Steven Shelton, 39, of Greeneville, has been sentenced to 14 years (168 months) in prison. Shannon Crittenden, 45, of Mosheim, has been sentenced to 10 years (120 months) in prison.

According to the court documents, the two defendants, including co-defendant Arthur Tidwell, 46, of Greeneville, were involved in distributing meth in Greeneville. Shelton and Crittenden sold meth to an individual working with law enforcement on five occasions, which led to a search warrant at Shelton’s residence.

During the search, authorities found a large quantity of meth. Investigators found that Tidwell was supplying the meth to Shelton, and other people.

Tidwell was arrested during a traffic stop in Washington County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after having meth on him, released on bond and arrested again after being found with a large quantity of meth, according to the court documents.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on June 26. He pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams or more of meth.

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to targeting the ongoing threat to our communities from drug traffickers who bring large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who seek to profit from flooding our communities with dangerous drugs will face justice.”