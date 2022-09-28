GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Voting for Main Street Greeneville’s 13th annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition opens Monday, Oct. 10.

People can pick their favorite scarecrow in each category: residential, group/organization, business or youth. This year’s contest features 23 scarecrows and the winning in each category will get a $25 Broyles General Store gift certificate, a winner’s certificate and bragging rights.

Out-of-area judges will choose one overall winner.

“We have delighted in the fact that through the years this event brings more and more locals and visitors into downtown Greeneville to view and enjoy the displays. The arts and creativity are alive and well here. I have the best view from my office window watching adults placing children into the displays in order to capture just the right fall photo. That is an added bonus to the contest,” said Jann Mirkov, Executive Director with Main Street: Greeneville.

Vote once a day online here or drop off your votes at the office at 310 S Main Street. Voting remains open through Sunday, Oct. 23. The scarecrow display area includes the 18-block downtown area known as the Main Street District.

All entries will be on display until Friday, Nov. 4.