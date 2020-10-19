‘Greene County Schools has lost a lion for education’: Mayor confirms school board member passed away from COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A member of the Greene County School Board passed away on Saturday after a fight against COVID-19, Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11.

Morrison said Board Member Clark Justis started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday and got tested on Thursday. His test results came back positive on Friday.

Justis was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where he died shortly before 11 p.m., Morrison said.

“My heart breaks for his family and we are praying for them,” Morrison told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “This is a tragic loss for Greene County Education as Clark was an ardent, fierce supporter of teachers, administrators, and schools. Greene County Schools has lost a lion for education.”

Morrison said he has incredibly fond memories of Justis, not only as friends, but as former colleagues on the Greene County Commission.