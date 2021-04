GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt confirmed with News Channel 11 on Sunday that the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a child.

Holt said “due to the sensitivity of this case involving a baby, no other details will be released at this time.”

He said the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Your News Channel 11 team will provide updates as we receive them both on-air and online at WJHL.com.