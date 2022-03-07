GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County authorities are seeking to identify a body found in an abandoned residence on Sunday and are requesting the public’s help.

According to a press release from Sheriff Wesley Holt, around 10:05 a.m. officers were called to an abandoned house on Speedwell Church Road near the border of Hawkins County. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male.

Holt said the office is working alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to identify the man as there were no identifying documents nearby. The man’s body reportedly sported multiple tattoos, including one reading “DOUG” across the fingers of the left hand and “Momma Tried” across the abdomen.

The release says the body will be sent to the ETSU William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy. Anyone with information regarding the potential identity of the man is urged to call the Sheriff’s office at 423-798-1800.