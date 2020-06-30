Greene County Sheriff’s Office: Body found in wrecked vehicle on Freedom Road Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was found in a wrecked vehicle in Greene County early Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the scene in the northeast part of the county after a passerby called 911 about a wrecked vehicle along Freedom Road.

The vehicle had gone down an embankment, according to the release.

The “lone occupant of the vehicle” was found deceased by officers, according to GCSO.

No details were given regarding the gender or identity of the deceased person.

The incident is under investigation.