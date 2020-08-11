Greeneville City Schools now providing weekly update on ‘number of personnel COVID-19 cases’ within district

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools has released new information on cases of COVID-19 among personnel in the school district.

According to GCS, a new chart will be updated every week to inform the public of positive COVID-19 cases within GCS.

The chart breaks down which school or facility the cases were reported at and how many people are currently in isolation or in quarantine.

GCS reports that as of Tuesday, August 11, four people at Greeneville Middle School are in isolation while five are currently quarantined.

One person at Greeneville High School is in isolation while three GHS employees are quarantined.

GCS clarified on its website that cases in “isolation” are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain isolated until they are cleared to return to work.

Those in the “quarantine” column are employees who have been determined to have been exposed to a positive case and must remain at home until they are cleared to work, according to GCS.

To protect confidentiality, GCS says it will not give out the names of any of the people who test positive for the coronavirus.

You can view the weekly report on the district’s website by clicking here.