Greeneville High School football cancels first game of the season, multiple players test positive for COVID-19

by: News Channel 11 Staff

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville High School’s Athletic Director Brad Woolsey announced Tuesday that the football team’s first game of the season has been cancelled.

Woolsey said the staff was concerned the student-athletes would not be “physically prepared” for the competition on August 21.

Superintendent Steve Starnes told News Channel 11 that multiple football players tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district received those positive test results on Monday.

Greeneville City Schools officials said Tuesday that athletics at the high school and middle school were shut down after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

You can read the full statement from Woolsey below.

“Greeneville’s opening football game with Powell has been cancelled. Our athletic staff is concerned that student-athletes will not be physically prepared  on August 21st for competition in light of our recent football shutdown which lasts until August 10th.   Playing on the 21st would only allow our athletes 2 weeks to prepare with full contact for this game.  We believe this  is insufficient.  We will search for a replacement game on our open date September 25th.”

Brad Woolsey, Greeneville Athletic Director

