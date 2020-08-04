Greeneville High School football cancels first game of the season, multiple players test positive for COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville High School’s Athletic Director Brad Woolsey announced Tuesday that the football team’s first game of the season has been cancelled.

Woolsey said the staff was concerned the student-athletes would not be “physically prepared” for the competition on August 21.

Superintendent Steve Starnes told News Channel 11 that multiple football players tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district received those positive test results on Monday.

Greeneville City Schools officials said Tuesday that athletics at the high school and middle school were shut down after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

