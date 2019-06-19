Greeneville man arrested after attempting to flee arrest

A Greeneville man is behind bars Wednesday after he allegedly held a woman against her will before trying to escape officers and throwing his weapon out his car window.

According to the Greeneville Police Department, the search for Khary Price began after a man came into their office and told officers that a friend of his was being held against her will in Price’s car.

The woman texted her friend that they were out looking for a gun he had thrown out.

The report says that officers found Price’s car but he sped off, later fleeing on foot.

He left the woman who was still in the passenger seat.

Authorities soon found Price hiding in a basement.

The gun was later found and Price was arrested for driving on a revoked license second offense. Unlawful possession by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.