Greeneville man charged after driving toward victim in alleged ‘road rage incident’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested Sunday after police say he assaulted a person during “a road rage incident.”

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the area of North State of Franklin Road and West Market Street at 6:43 p.m.

An investigation found that Walter Perlotto, 41, of Greeneville, and a victim had been involved in the incident, according to the release.

JCPD reports Perlotto “pulled his vehicle into the path of the victim’s vehicle.”

Perlotto reportedly then got out of his vehicle and started assaulting the victim and causing damage to the victim’s vehicle.

According to JCPD, the victim got out of their vehicle and tried to stop Perlotto from leaving the scene.

The release says Perlotto revved his engine and drove his vehicle toward the victim.

Perlotto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond.

Perlotto is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.