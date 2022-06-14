GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man is charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing Tuesday that witnesses say stemmed from an argument over food at an apartment complex.

According to a Greeneville Police Department report, officers were called to Twin Oaks Apartments shortly after midnight Tuesday on a domestic dispute. As they arrived at the complex, a man got out of a passing car with a towel wrapped around his left arm, which was bleeding, and told them he’d been stabbed.

Greeneville police charged Felipe Basquez, 29, with aggravated assault. (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

As officers searched for the crime scene, they reportedly came upon Felipe Basquez, 29. Officers were attempting to speak to Basquez, whose English was limited, when another man exited the building and told them Basquez “was the guy we were looking for.”

After a Greene County Sheriff’s officer arrived to help translate, the witness reportedly told him that an argument about food had begun inside the apartment. The witness said the victim left the apartment “and Basquez grabbed a knife and went after him.”

The stabbing allegedly occurred in the parking lot, where the reporting officer found “lots of blood scattered.”

Officers report finding both a kitchen knife and a utility knife outside the apartment building, and the witness said Basquez had stabbed the victim with the kitchen knife.

A family member took the victim to Greeneville Community Hospital East, where he was treated for severe lacerations. Basquez is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail pending an initial hearing Wednesday.