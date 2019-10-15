Greeneville murder suspect captured in Florida in connection to double homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WATE) – A man sought for murder at a Greeneville coin laundry earlier this month has been captured in Florida in connection to a double homicide.
Stanley ‘WooWoo’ Mossburg, 35, was captured in Winterhaven, Florida by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday morning.
A warrant for first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping was issued for Mossburg in connection to a murder at a coin laundry in Greeneville.
Greeneville police and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force had been working to recover Mossburg after he fled the state.