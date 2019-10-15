Greeneville murder suspect captured in Florida in connection to double homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WATE) – A man sought for murder at a Greeneville coin laundry earlier this month has been captured in Florida in connection to a double homicide.

Stanley ‘WooWoo’ Mossburg, 35, was captured in Winterhaven, Florida by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday morning.

Update on the manhunt for Winter Haven double homicide suspect Stanley Mossburg – the PCSO SWAT team has maintained a perimeter all night in the area of 15th through 17th St NE in #WinterHaven & “Woo Woo” is believed to be contained inside the perimeter. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) October 15, 2019

A warrant for first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping was issued for Mossburg in connection to a murder at a coin laundry in Greeneville.

Greeneville police and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force had been working to recover Mossburg after he fled the state.