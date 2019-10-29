Greeneville PD: 20-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville Police officials confirmed one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Authorities responded to East McKee Street near Winchester Drive around 5:30 a.m. where a driver, identified as Kayla Cody, 20, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Greeneville Police said the investigation was ongoing and that more details about the crash were expected to be released Monday evening.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.