Greeneville PD: Fake explosive device found at thrift store

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after a suspicious package was discovered at a thrift store in Greeneville Monday.

According to Captain Tim Davis, police were called to Locust Springs Thrift Store on Tusculum Blvd in reference to a suspicious package.

A bomb squad determined that the package could possibly contain an explosive device after employees had taken it inside and realized something was wrong

While the bomb squad was checking the device, they had people in the business on either side of the thrift store move to the far sides of the building.

The package was eventually removed from the store.

Traffic was stopped temporarily on Tusculum Blvd.

According to police, the bomb squad determined it was a hoax device, made to look like an actual explosive.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco and Firearms are aiding in the investigation.

Capt. Davis said it is unknown when the package was dropped off, and it could have either been over the weekend or Monday morning.

