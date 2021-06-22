Greeneville PD: Rogersville man’s body found floating in creek

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a Rogersville man’s body was found floating in a creek.

According to a release from GPD, officers responded to a call about a body floating in Richland Creek on June 16 around 6 p.m. The body was found in the area of the creek behind 103 Leming Street, the release states.

GPD reports the deceased person was identified as Earl M. Taylor, 36, of Rogersville.

According to police, the body has been sent for an autopsy.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department,” the release states.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected as of Tuesday, June 22.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s death is asked to call Detective Eric Scott at 423-783-2851.