UPDATE 1:45 P.M. Sunday: The suspect, identified as Robert Marshall, 61, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault of an officer. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court.

UPDATE 12:30 P.M. Sunday: Captain Tim Davis told News Channel 11 that the suspect has been taken into custody, and that the standoff has been resolved. No details on how the suspect was apprehended have been released as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Police Department (GPD) officers are reporting that communication has been lost with a barricaded suspect on Sunset Boulevard, and that negotiators are hopeful they will reach back out.

GPD Captain Tim Davis told News Channel 11 that contact between the suspect and officers was lost after some discussion on Saturday evening, and until it is reestablished they have few options to proceed.

“Until we can establish that line of communication… open it up,” Davis said. “We don’t know how long this is going to take.”

Davis said the situation began with a domestic violence call from a residence in the area, and evolved into a barricade situation once all other people in the home fled the scene. While there may or may not be weapons in the residence, Davis said the GPD treats all barricade calls as armed unless proven otherwise.

Once they lost contact, police were unable to tell what was going on inside the home. To secure the scene, Davis said officers began knocking on doors in the neighborhood and alerting residents to the situation nearby.

“We’ve gotten the people directly related next door- we’ve given them the option to leave,” Davis said. “Some have… some are staying. We want to be safe, make the area safe for them and protect them.”

As of 11:30 Sunday morning, Davis said only willing residents left their homes and until the situation changes it will remain that way.

“If it looks like it’s going to escalate we will put mandatory evacuations in place and move them out get them out safely,” Davis said. “But right now it’s all voluntary.”

Photo: Greeneville Police Department

Photo: Greeneville Police Department

Photo: Greeneville Police Department

Davis said the GPD’s focus is on communication, and that they’re hoping a conversation can clear the issue up.

“Nothing has happened here that can’t be worked out,” Davis said. “And everybody can move on with their daily life and go forward.”

Part of that conversation will be the charges themselves. While the suspect’s identity will not be released until the resolution of the incident, GPD confirmed that there is a warrant out for their arrest on aggravated domestic assault charges. Davis explained that in potential domestic situations getting all parties in a clear state of mind is a high priority.

“All domestic situations are emotional in nature,” Davis said. “Any time you’ve got a barricaded subject, we call them emotionally disturbed. There’s an emotional issue there.”

Multiple agencies were on standby as of 11:30, including a GPD Special Response Team, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and EMS services.

Police are still asking members of the public to stay out of the area.

This is an ongoing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates as they become available.