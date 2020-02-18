UPDATE: No officers injured in Greeneville shooting

(7:45p.m. UPDATE) GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Greeneville Police Department confirmed with News Channel 11 that no officers were injured during a reported shooting Monday.

We are waiting for more information from officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

News Channel 11 crews have been on the scene since right around 7 p.m. after officials with Greeneville P.D. confirmed they were investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

___________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

The Greeneville Police Department says it happened at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene. TBI says more information will be made available later tonight.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred along E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville, in the Lowe’s parking lot. PIO @TBILeslie is en route and will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/4Up0g3osE0 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 18, 2020

No further information has been released.