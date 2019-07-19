1  of  3
Greeneville police investigating overnight shooting

Greeneville police are looking for answers Friday morning as they investigate an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to a reported shooting along Tusculum Boulevard near Pelican’s SnoBalls just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital.

We’re still working to learn the victim’s condition as well as the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 423-639-7111.


