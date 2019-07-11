Greeneville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Police are investigating after one person was badly injured after a hit-and-run in Greeneville.

Greeneville police is now asking for your help to find the driver responsible.

This happening Tuesday night off of Summer Street. You’re looking at surveillance pictures of the white Dodge Nitro seen leaving the scene.

The driver is suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian and then driving off.

If you recognize the car or know anything that can help police with their investigation, you’re asked to call the tip line at the number on your screen at 423-783-2868.