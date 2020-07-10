Greeneville police: Two arrested after fleeing from officers, throwing saws out of vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The duo believed to have robbed an 81-year-old woman at knifepoint were arrested after throwing saws and a gas jug from a vehicle while fleeing from Greeneville police officers early Friday morning.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet CAS that had been used in an armed robbery and several thefts.

A pursuit began on Newport Highway.

According to the police report, the male passenger, later identified as Matthew McNutt of Greeneville, began throwing items out the passenger side of the Chevrolet during the pursuit.

GPD says the items thrown included a gas jug, a table saw and two power saws.

During the pursuit, the Chevrolet left the ride side of the roadway before correcting itself, then it left the left side of the road and hit “several railroad ties” and a house.

As officers approached the vehicle, and McNutt and the female driver, identified as Chelsea Cutshaw of Greeneville, ran from the vehicle “into the back wall” of the house.

GPD reports taking McNutt to the ground in order to arrest him.

Cutshaw allegedly ran into the house, where she was taken into custody.

EMS transported McNutt to Greeneville Community Hospital East in order to be checked out. He was later transported to the Greene County Jail.

McNutt is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Cutshaw is charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.

On Wednesday, officers reported speaking to an 81-year-old woman in the 1900 block of Overlook Drive who said a man had held a knife toward her and demanded her purse.

After getting her purse, the man fled to a car with a female driver, which Greeneville police believe to be the same as the one involved in Friday’s pursuit.

LATEST STORIES: