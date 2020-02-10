Greeneville shooting victim ‘uncooperative;’ police asking for help

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Greeneville are asking for the public’s help after a shooting sent a man to the hospital.

On Friday, Feb. 7, police responded to the Greeneville Community Hospital East emergency room on Tusculum Boulevard for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was “uncooperative” with officers and they were unable to determine the circumstances that had led to the shooting.

Officers do know the gunshot wound victim was dropped off at the hospital in a silver Ford Escape driven by a man with a beard. The vehicle had right rear damage.

The gunshot wound victim was later taken to another hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Greeneville police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 423-787-6193.

