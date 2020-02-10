Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Greeneville shooting victim ‘uncooperative;’ police asking for help

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GUNSHOT_SHOOTING_POLICE_LIGHTS_GRAPHIC_1548719645927.jpg

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Greeneville are asking for the public’s help after a shooting sent a man to the hospital.

On Friday, Feb. 7, police responded to the Greeneville Community Hospital East emergency room on Tusculum Boulevard for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was “uncooperative” with officers and they were unable to determine the circumstances that had led to the shooting.

Officers do know the gunshot wound victim was dropped off at the hospital in a silver Ford Escape driven by a man with a beard. The vehicle had right rear damage.

The gunshot wound victim was later taken to another hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Greeneville police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 423-787-6193.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter