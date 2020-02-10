Greeneville woman accused of assaulting officer & nurse after DUI arrest

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Greene County woman now facing charges after police say she assaulted officers and a nurse.

Officers responded to a possible DUI at West Vann Road and Marshall Lane in Greeneville Saturday night.

Greeneville police say Janel Croy appeared unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol.

She refused to cooperate with the responding officers and caused damage to a police cruiser.

Pepper spray was used and Croy was taken to a local hospital. Officers say once at the hospital she lunged at and tried to kick a nurse. We’re told she also spit in an officer’s face and kicked an officer in the leg.

Croy is facing several charges including DUI and four counts of assault.