Green’s Tavern in West Knoxville announces closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A West Knoxville bar announced plans to close its doors.

Green’s Tavern announced this weekend will be the last weekend it will be open.

The business went on to thank the community for 10 years of support.

Green’s Tavern will open up at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23.

