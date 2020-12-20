Grizzlies, U of M Men’s basketball games at FedEx Forum will be played without fans

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks in front of Minnesota Timberwolves Jarrett Culver (23) in the third quarter during an NBA preseason basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis have announced both the Grizzlies’ and University of Memphis Men’s basketball home games at the FedEx Forum will be played without fans in the stands until further notice.

Both organizations released statements on the decision Sunday morning, saying the decision is, “consistent with pending recommendations from local public health officials.”

The Memphis Grizzlies say that for Grizzlies games played without fans, plan holders will automatically be credited to their account. Ticketmaster will automatically refund those who bought single-game tickets.

The University of Memphis says those who bought season and single game tickets will receive an email with more information Sunday. Fans can also go to GoTigersGo.com for additional information.

The University of Memphis also announced Women’s basketball home games at Elma Roane Fieldhouse will be played without fans in attendance, as well.