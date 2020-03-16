Breaking News
University of Tennessee moves to online classes for remainder of spring semester amid coronavirus outbreak
Closings
There are currently 42 active closings. Click for more details.

Grocery stores work non-stop to replenish empty shelves amid coronavirus pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grocery stores like Kroger want to ease shoppers’ minds and let them know shelves will be continuously restocked and the stores will stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Eads, spokesperson for Kroger, said that the outbreak has put a strain on the entire industry from manufacturers – to the distributors – to the suppliers.

“We’re just encouraging people to have faith that we are going to get products in. It’s just…the last five days and the stress that’s put on, you know, it’s kind of a supply-and-demand issue. When everybody’s in there buying five times what they would normally buy, everyone is just struggling to keep up,” Eads said.

She said that the Kroger team is constantly talking about how they can get their shelves replenished faster while the demand is still high.

MORE: Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

Eads said that manufacturers are changing production to focus on those highly sought-after items.

Trucks are continuously loading with the products and as soon as they make it to the store, they are unloaded onto the shelves as quickly as possible.

Eads said that the grocer also decided to start limiting the number of certain items people can buy.

“We’re limiting quantities to three, like on bottled water and hand sanitizer, hand soap, cold and flu, household cleaning products (and) paper goods. And now we’ve had to expand that into some other areas just to make sure that we can serve more customers,” Eads said.

If a store ran out of certain items, Eads said customers might be able to check back later that day or the next morning to see if those items were restocked.

Amid the empty shelves, especially the shelves carrying items available for SNAP, Kroger is helping out those relying on food assistance.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger-Zero Waste Foundation announced Monday that it will commit $3 million “to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities across the country.”

That money will be equally distributed between Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

While the grocer is also trying to keep the shelves full, it’s also stepping up cleaning.

As one example, whenever those shelves become empty, they are wiped down.

“We’re cleaning commonly used areas more often. That’s the checkout areas, that’s maybe the credit card terminals, your conveyor belts, food service counters. We’ve just increased cleaning throughout the store,” Eads said.

She said the store is also taking extra precautions with their employees.

Any employee sick or with sick ones at home will be able to stay at home with paid leave.

Eads said they also have a plan in place just in case an employee is infected with COVID-19.

Essentially the store would be in contact with the local and state health department and follow their recommendations, including if that store needed to close.

“If we followed all their practices and we cleaned and we sanitize and they were good with us remaining open, that’s of course what we would do, but we would follow their guidance,” Eads said.

If you want to follow social distancing while grocery shopping, Kroger is still offering pick up at the store and home delivery options.

Eads said that keep in mind with pick up at the store option, those items are coming from that location, so if it’s out of products, then you won’t be able to get them until it’s restocked.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

Easing anxiety over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

Ice Bears navigate suspended play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter