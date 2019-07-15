Grooves in the Garden set for this weekend

Knoxville is hosting a music festival that’s not only offering tunes but
also the chance to help support a worthy cause.
This weekend, the Knoxville Botanical Garden is hosting the annual Grooves in the Garden event.
You’re invited to bring your
blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy a night of performances from Alvin Garrett and
more.
Tickets start a $25 a person. Gates open at 4 p-m this Saturday. WATE anchor Tearsa Smith will be an emcee at the event.
Proceeds will go to benefit UUNIK Academy and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.