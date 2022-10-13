It will be North America's first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility and is expected to create 400 jobs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.

The goal for TRISO-X (TF3) is to provide energy to the world all from Oak Ridge. It’s a project that will not only benefit those around the globe but also throughout the state.

“This is going to be the world’s first advanced nuclear fuel facility and be the catalyst for many more reactors of all types of designs,” the president of TRISO-X, Dr. Pete Pappano said.

TF3 has big plans for Oak Ridge as it works to produce safe nuclear energy. Tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) particle fuel is manufactured through the parent company of TRISO-X, X-energy. Dr. Pappano said TRISO-X is a robust nuclear fuel that can withstand very high temperatures without melting, which is key to its safety. Gov. Bill Lee (R) said this is only part of the reason he and many others are excited to have TF3 in the Oak Ridge community.

“For this company to invest here, is actually much bigger than that,” governor Lee said. “Nuclear energy already plays a very important role in Tennessee’s energy grid, it’s part of the reason we have a very dependable energy grid, but nuclear energy plays a role in the future of America,” he said.

When it comes to the Oak Ridge area, this new facility will provide more than 400 jobs and attract hundreds of millions in investment. It’s with the acceptance from local and state leaders that TF3 will be able to provide benefits for those in and outside of Tennessee.

“We’re doing work for NASA, we’re doing work for the department of defense, developing really specialty fuels that will for example power a grid on the moon, that will for example, power a nuclear rocket on the way to Mars,” CEO of X-energy, Clay Sell said. “All of that work in the center of gravity for the RND work will continue here in Oak Ridge just as it has with Oak Ridge National Lab for the last 75 years,” he said.

Overall, local and state leaders are confident that there will be many more years ahead for developments in Oak Ridge related to advancing nuclear energy.

“They could have gone anywhere in the country, they chose Oak Ridge for a reason,” Chuck Fleischmann, U.S. Representative (TN-03) said.

TRISO-X expects to have the project complete by 2025.