Groundbreaking ceremony for $10 million Knoxville Urban Wilderness Gateway Park set for Wednesday

The city of Knoxville will break ground on a $10 million urban wilderness park project on Wednesday.

The new Urban Wilderness Gateway Park will serve as a front door to Knoxville’s urban wilderness, located at the southern end of James White Parkway.

The park will introduce visitors to Knoxville’s 1000-acre urban wilderness recreation area, offering self-guided information and mapping to allow visitors to choose their own adventure.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to start at 4 p.m Wednesday at Baker Creek Preserve, 3700 Lancaster Drive.

The Urban Wilderness Gateway Park construction is one of the city’s largest outdoor recreation projects. It will be completed in two phases with the first expected to be completed by next year.